Crash in Winkler County kills one

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A crash four miles east of Kermit Monday afternoon has left one man dead.

Alex Martinez Jr. of Odessa was traveling east on highway 302 in a semi. There was traffic and Martinez Jr. did not realize that the cars in front of him had stopped. He then swerved to avoid the stopped cars and went into the westbound lane where he sideswiped another semi. Martinez Jr. was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other driver was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.