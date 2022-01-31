Advertisement

Texas Master Naturalists held an orientation at the Sibley Center for new recruits

(KOSA)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Master Naturalists Llano Estacado chapter is just one out of forty-eight chapters in the state of Texas and they held their very first recruitment orientation over the weekend.

The non-profit is made up of well-informed volunteers that provide education, outreach, and service within their communities.

There is a fee of one hundred dollars to start but it covers annual dues, a textbook, and supplies required over the course of training.

It takes one year to become a certified texas master naturalist and in order to maintain your membership, you need to volunteer forty hours.

The communications director of the Texas Master Naturalists Llano Estacado chapter says that there’s a lot of diversity within wildlife around the Permian Basin.

“You know people tend to think of Midland as kind of a wasteland that doesn’t have a lot of diversity of animals and plants, and so you get to be with a group of people who are very passionate about that. There is a wide variety of animals and plants and there’s lots of little nooks and crannies all over the region, all over the Permian Basin that we get to go to and enjoy and learn about different things,” said Susan May, communications director, Llano Estacado Chapter, Texas Master Naturalists.

Members get the opportunity to familiarize themselves with various species of plants, animals, and insects right in the comfort of their own home or in the community.

“If they have questions about where do they go to find the animals and the plants. How do they go about identifying the butterflies or the mammals or the, you know, lizards, or what kind of native plants are good for this particular region to increase the diversity of life in their gardens or in their community. That’s what our goal is to do,” said May.

As the land across West Texas continues to see growth, the Texas Master Naturalists are here to remind people to learn how to coexist with the wildlife around us.

“We have to learn how to coexist with things because we do have urbanization, we have you know our homes and we need to think about how do we bring nature in closer to home and how to coexist with them and how to ourselves adapt to changes like climate change,” said May.

For more information about the Texas Master Naturalists Llano Estacado chapter, click here.

