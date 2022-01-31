Advertisement

Tanker truck explodes in Odessa

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Odessa Fire Battalion Chief Bradley Reese, an explosion caused a fire on the 9000 block of West 26th Street Sunday night.

The truck was carrying chemicals involved in fracking which is thought to be the cause of the fire.

The fire occurred in a residential area but no homes were damaged and no injuries were reported. The fire was put out in about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

