Tanker truck explodes in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Odessa Fire Battalion Chief Bradley Reese, an explosion caused a fire on the 9000 block of West 26th Street Sunday night.

The truck was carrying chemicals involved in fracking which is thought to be the cause of the fire.

The fire occurred in a residential area but no homes were damaged and no injuries were reported. The fire was put out in about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

