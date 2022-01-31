One killed in Winkler County Crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Highway 302 is closed at this hour as Winkler County deputies are working a three vehicle crash that killed one person.

It happened about 2 hours ago.

No other details have been released at this time.

This would be the second fatality last week on Highway 302.

