Advertisement

One killed in Winkler County Crash

Three commercial vehicles crashed 6 miles east of Kermit
One killed in Winkler County Crash
One killed in Winkler County Crash(KOSA)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Highway 302 is closed at this hour as Winkler County deputies are working a three vehicle crash that killed one person.

It happened about 2 hours ago.

No other details have been released at this time.

This would be the second fatality last week on Highway 302.

Stay with CBS7 and cbs7.com for further updates.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: Driver found to be intoxicated in Ector County crash, charged with intoxication manslaughter
.
Loving County Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of a deputy on Highway 302
The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.
UPDATE: DPS releases name of victim in fatal accident on Highway 302
Video of the accident on Andrews highway
Fatal Accident at Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive
Billboards put up for Skylar Braggs
Community comes together for billboards for missing Midland teen

Latest News

Table of clothes at Midland Soup Kitchen
Midland Soup Kitchen collecting warming items for Code Blue
Water frozen onto a pipe
Electric companies prepared for freezing temperatures in West Texas
Image courtesy of MGN.
Tanker truck explodes in Odessa
The City of Odessa will close two Covid-19 testing sites due to winter weather expected later...
Odessa Covid-19 testing sites closing Thursday and Friday