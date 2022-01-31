Advertisement

Odessa Covid-19 testing sites closing Thursday and Friday

The City of Odessa will close two Covid-19 testing sites due to winter weather expected later...
The City of Odessa will close two Covid-19 testing sites due to winter weather expected later this week.(City of Odessa)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Due to expected winter weather conditions, the COVID-19 testing sites at 1st and Grant and UTPB Park will be closed on Thursday and Friday of this week. This is according to the city of Odessa.

Each location is an outdoor drive-thru location, this closure is for the safety of the public and staff members.

If you have an appointment scheduled for one of these days, you will be contacted to reschedule.

Testing will resume Saturday for UTPB Park and Monday for 1st and Grant.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: Driver found to be intoxicated in Ector County crash, charged with intoxication manslaughter
.
Loving County Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of a deputy on Highway 302
The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.
UPDATE: DPS releases name of victim in fatal accident on Highway 302
Video of the accident on Andrews highway
Fatal Accident at Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive
Billboards put up for Skylar Braggs
Community comes together for billboards for missing Midland teen

Latest News

A new business in Midland is aiming to uplift women before their first pageant
Texas Master Naturalists held an orientation at the Sibley Center for new recruits
Midland College features a new exhibit by ceramic artist James Watkins
Midland International Airport held an evacuation due to a suspicious package