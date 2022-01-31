Odessa Covid-19 testing sites closing Thursday and Friday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Due to expected winter weather conditions, the COVID-19 testing sites at 1st and Grant and UTPB Park will be closed on Thursday and Friday of this week. This is according to the city of Odessa.

Each location is an outdoor drive-thru location, this closure is for the safety of the public and staff members.

If you have an appointment scheduled for one of these days, you will be contacted to reschedule.

Testing will resume Saturday for UTPB Park and Monday for 1st and Grant.

