Advertisement

Midland Soup Kitchen collecting warming items for Code Blue

Table of clothes at Midland Soup Kitchen
Table of clothes at Midland Soup Kitchen(CBS7 News)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As cold temperatures are set to kick in the Permian Basin this week, Operation Code Blue launched by a local midland nonprofit is helping the homeless stay warm during winter conditions.

Making sure those in need don’t go without is something the midland soup kitchen has been doing for years.

But instead of food, the kitchen is collecting coats, blankets, hats to help keep those in need warm this winter.

Operation Code Blue is a new mission launched by the midland soup kitchen to help warm up those in need during the winter months.

It’s an emergency warning system to make sure everybody has the stuff that I need to keep warm.

Items like jackets, hand-warmers, blankets for adults and children will be placed on its clothing table every day to take for free. No questions asked.

Jay Ivy, Board Member at Midland Soup Kitchen, says he enjoys being able to help those in need.

“To know that we’re still giving to the community for those who need it it’s a very big blessing.”

The Midland Soup Kitchen says it will also be driving around the community, looking for people on the streets to provide them with warming items.

To donate, you can come Mon-Fri 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to the back double doors of the Soup Kitchen.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: Driver found to be intoxicated in Ector County crash, charged with intoxication manslaughter
.
Loving County Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of a deputy on Highway 302
The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.
UPDATE: DPS releases name of victim in fatal accident on Highway 302
Video of the accident on Andrews highway
Fatal Accident at Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive
Billboards put up for Skylar Braggs
Community comes together for billboards for missing Midland teen

Latest News

One killed in Winkler County Crash
One killed in Winkler County Crash
Water frozen onto a pipe
Electric companies prepared for freezing temperatures in West Texas
Image courtesy of MGN.
Tanker truck explodes in Odessa
The City of Odessa will close two Covid-19 testing sites due to winter weather expected later...
Odessa Covid-19 testing sites closing Thursday and Friday