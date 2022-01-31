Midland Soup Kitchen collecting warming items for Code Blue

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As cold temperatures are set to kick in the Permian Basin this week, Operation Code Blue launched by a local midland nonprofit is helping the homeless stay warm during winter conditions.

Making sure those in need don’t go without is something the midland soup kitchen has been doing for years.

But instead of food, the kitchen is collecting coats, blankets, hats to help keep those in need warm this winter.

Operation Code Blue is a new mission launched by the midland soup kitchen to help warm up those in need during the winter months.

It’s an emergency warning system to make sure everybody has the stuff that I need to keep warm.

Items like jackets, hand-warmers, blankets for adults and children will be placed on its clothing table every day to take for free. No questions asked.

Jay Ivy, Board Member at Midland Soup Kitchen, says he enjoys being able to help those in need.

“To know that we’re still giving to the community for those who need it it’s a very big blessing.”

The Midland Soup Kitchen says it will also be driving around the community, looking for people on the streets to provide them with warming items.

To donate, you can come Mon-Fri 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to the back double doors of the Soup Kitchen.

