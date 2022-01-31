Midland College features a new exhibit by ceramic artist James Watkins

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College has a new exhibit on display that is located inside the McCormick gallery and it’s called, “Reflections Made of Memories” by James Watkins.

James Watkins is a ceramic artist living in Lubbock, Texas who has worked with clay for over 40 years.

He is known for his large-scale double-walled ceramic vessels and laser-cut porcelain substrate tiles.

The exhibit will be on display from now through February 11th.

If you want the chance to meet Mr. Watkins, he will be providing free demonstrations at the Allison Fine Arts building. See dates and times below:

Tuesday, February 1

10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon

1:00-3:45 p.m.

6:00-8:45 p.m.

Wednesday, February 2

10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon

1:00-3:45 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, February 2, 6:00-8:45 p.m., join the Midland College Art Department for a special presentation featuring Mr. Watkins in Room 138 of the Allison Fine Arts Building, and the public is invited to a reception to view Mr. Watkins’ work from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

McComrick Gallery is open to the public free of charge from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Fridays.

