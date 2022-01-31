Electric companies prepared for freezing temperatures in West Texas

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) -Winter weather is in the forecast this week and the coldest temperatures seen since last year’s winter storm are expected.

Since that storm, precautions have been taken to make sure the lights don’t go out again.

A few weeks ago, ERCOT discussed the weatherization of generators in preparation for winter weather.

The wire companies, like Oncor, also adjusted the way they operate electricity distribution to avoid blackouts among customers.

And in light of last year’s extreme cold, Texans know how to better prepare their homes to sidestep any damage the weather could bring.

Jesson Bradshaw, CEO of Energy Ogre says that says since last year, the energy transmission distribution operators have accessed how they can better go about deciding things in these kinds of situations.

“I think there are quite a few lessons learned for the transmission distribution operators out there,” Bradshaw said. “What happened last year? How did they go about the process of rotating customers and coordinating who they could bring on and who they couldn’t bring on…and is there a better way to do that. Is there a better way for us to allocate the available electricity better amongst the population centers?”

Our weather team says they aren’t expecting this week’s forecast to break any temperature or snowfall records like last February.

But temperatures will start to decline on Wednesday, and Thursday brings a wintery mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow.

