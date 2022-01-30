Advertisement

Midland International Airport held an evacuation due to a suspicious package

The city of Midland officials confirmed that there was a suspicious package found on a flight.
The city of Midland officials confirmed that there was a suspicious package found on a flight.(Kate Porter)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Update: The city of Midland officials reported that they have reopened the airport. As of this time no more information has been released.

***********************************************************************************************************************

The city of Midland officials confirmed that there was a suspicious package found on a flight.

The bomb squad is said to be responding at the scene.

That is the only information we have as of right now, but CBS7 will do everything to keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: Driver found to be intoxicated in Ector County crash, charged with intoxication manslaughter
The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.
UPDATE: DPS releases name of victim in fatal accident on Highway 302
.
Loving County Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of a deputy on Highway 302
Video of the accident on Andrews highway
Fatal Accident at Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY
CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Slick roads possible overnight along with freezing fog

Latest News

Pivot Cycles
Buffalo Bur’s Custom Cycles partnered with Pivot Cycles for a free demo day at Midland Trail Park
.
Loving County Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of a deputy on Highway 302
Legacy Rebels basketball
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy beats Odessa for 10th win in a row
Legacy vs. Odessa basketball
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy rallies to upset Odessa