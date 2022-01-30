Loving County Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of a deputy on Highway 302

LOVING COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Loving County Sheriff’s Office, a male deputy was responding to a traffic stop on Highway 302 and was on his way to assist another deputy on the scene.

During the traffic stop, a vehicle driving down the highway made a left turn causing a collision with the deputy.

The truck crashed behind him causing a fatal accident.

As of right now the name of the deputy will not be released until tomorrow morning.

CBS7 will keep you updated on any more information that gets released.

