Loving County Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of a deputy on Highway 302

.
.(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOVING COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Loving County Sheriff’s Office, a male deputy was responding to a traffic stop on Highway 302 and was on his way to assist another deputy on the scene.

During the traffic stop, a vehicle driving down the highway made a left turn causing a collision with the deputy.

The truck crashed behind him causing a fatal accident.

As of right now the name of the deputy will not be released until tomorrow morning.

CBS7 will keep you updated on any more information that gets released.

