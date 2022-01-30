Advertisement

Buffalo Bur’s Custom Cycles partnered with Pivot Cycles for a free demo day at Midland Trail Park

Recording of the CBS7 News at 6 Saturday newscast.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buffalo Bur’s Custom Cycles gave west Texans a chance to test out new bike models from a company called Pivot Cycles.

A reservation was required to sign up for a bike ride but walk-in appointments were available.

Most bikes cost about an average of 7 thousand dollars.

The owner of Buffalo Burs Custom Cycles says this is a great opportunity for folks who enjoy the outdoors to take advantage of this free service.

“Pivot’s is a brand located out of Tempe, Arizona. They are world-famous. They are a brand that travels the country and takes care of their dealers, so it’s a brand that we sell in shop. They will stop by usually once a year and come out and let our customers demo out their bikes, whether in Midland or Odessa, but they like to showcase all of what their products have to offer, said Stephanie Ledford, owner of Buffalo Bur’s Custom Cycles.

Pivot Cycles is expected to return next year for another demo day.

