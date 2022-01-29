Could grackles replace humans as Earth’s dominant species?

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s not a nightmare. Grackles are everywhere, winged demons watching our every move.

CBS7 sought out Michael Nickell, the Museum Scientist and Naturalist at the Sibley Center in Midland, to ask the hard questions.

“We actually have two species of grackles here,” Nickell said. “The common grackle and the great-tailed grackle, and they are members of the blackbird family.”

An alliance of multiple grackle species is scary enough, but teaming up against humanity makes it even more frightening.

“Well, it’s not like they’re teaming up,” Nickell said. “They communally roost.”

These roosts grow larger during the winter, creating a cacophony of sound that can bring even the hardest soul to their knees.

A thinking man might assume these birds, these… apocalyptic avian, are just passing through. But they’re not.

“They are more migratory in the northern parts of the country, but here in the southern parts of the country, they’re here year-round,” Nickell said.

The fact they migrate qualifies them for federal protection under the Migratory Birds Act of 1918, enacted in 1918, meaning they can wreak havoc without fear of repercussions.

The grackles, no doubt, know this, because Nickell says grackles are smart birds.

“Grackles are smart birds,” Nickell said.

He says this is why efforts to disperse them, like fake owls and noise guns, are unlikely to work for very long. Nickell believes there’s a high likelihood grackles rise up and challenge humans as the dominant species.

“I don’t see that happening in this reality,” Nickell said.

So, can they be stopped before it’s too late?

“There’s not a whole lot you can do directly,” Nickell said

But there are some things you can do indirectly. Nickell says grackles like to hang around trees and power lines. Therefore, by eliminating trees and refusing to use electricity, West Texas could soon become a grackle-free utopia.

