Cookie-selling season underway for the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Tis the season! Girl Scout cookie-selling season is back with a new addition.

Adventurefuls is the newest treat that is brownie-inspired with a caramel flavor.

The Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest Troop 38823 ordered 6000 packages of cookies and its goal is to sell 100 packages of cookies.

Cadet Haleigh Green says she’s excited to hit her cookie-selling goal this season.

“My goal is to sell 4500 packages of cookies to go to San Diego,” said Green.

Because of the pandemic, it’s gearing up for a safe and covid-friendly cookie-selling season so sales will be digital instead of door-to-door.

“We have a website so you can scan a QR code and it’ll take you to our website where you can buy cookies there and you can pay there,” said Green.

Or you can place an order through its cookie finder app, type in your zip code to find your nearest girl scout troop, and/or cookie booth.

Selling cookies helps teach girl scouts some essential skills such as money management, business ethics, and goal-setting.

“We also sell cookies to give back to the community like packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child to get to children around the world and also pack food bags for our blessing pantries,” said Green.

Starting February 4th, you can find major cookie booths at the north and south side Walmarts in Midland and Lowes.

On the website and app, you’ll be able to support the girl scouts goal by sending cookie donations to our local military heroes.

