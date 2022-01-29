Advertisement

Community comes together for billboards for missing Midland teen

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast.
By Hannah Burbank
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A 15-year-old Midland boy was reported missing on Tuesday.

Teachers, friends and family have all come together to put billboards up across town.

Skyler Braggs is a freshman at legacy high school and was last seen leaving his house on Tuesday afternoon, but he never showed back up.

Skyler’s aunt says they have reached out to the Midland Police Department.

Teachers, friends and family members have pooled their money together to put nine billboards across Midland and Odessa with information about Skyler Braggs.

His aunt says any potential leads they have gotten have turned into nothing.

She says this is unlike Skyler and his family and friends are doing everything in their power to find him.

“We just pray that’s all we can do right now is pray for his safety,” Barfield said. “and that he is somewhere safe and that he will just come and see that we do love him and that’s all that we hope.”

We reached out to Midland Police Department for an update but have not heard back.

If you have seen Skyler or have any information, contact your local police department.

