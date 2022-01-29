Advertisement

$426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in California

Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.
Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.(Mega Millions via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Southern California is the lucky winner of the $426 million jackpot prize.

The California State Lottery says a single ticket sold at a Chevron gas station in the Woodlands Hills section of Los Angeles matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winner is yet to be known and lottery officials say the ticket holder has one year to come forward.

The winning numbers drawn were 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55. The Mega ball was 13.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: Driver found to be intoxicated in Ector County crash, charged with intoxication manslaughter
The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.
UPDATE: DPS releases name of victim in fatal accident on Highway 302
Video of the accident on Andrews highway
Fatal Accident at Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY
CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Slick roads possible overnight along with freezing fog
James Iannazzo, 48, has been charged after police say he yelled and threw things at the...
Conn. man charged after racist comment, tirade at smoothie shop, police say

Latest News

A severe nor'easter is hitting the East Coast this weekend. (Source: CNN, WSFB, WCVB)
Possible historic nor'easter affecting millions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
Report: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons
Apperley has also been offered a total of 1.5 million dollars in scholarships from various...
La. high school student gets accepted into 37 colleges
FILE - The U.S. Courthouse is seen in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. A woman who...
Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion