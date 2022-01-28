Odessa Marine Corps Veteran receives mortgage-free home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s been a long road to recovery for Cpl. Ray Lopez, but today he witnessed an entire community rallying around him.

Lopez and his family were officially given their new home in Odessa today, made possible by Operation Finally Home (OFH).

“It’s our honor,” said OFH Project Manager Ronnie Lyles. “It’s the least we can do for these men and women who wear the uniform who were willing to give up their life. This is something that we as a country need to be doing.”

Lopez was wounded in Iraq and still suffers both mental and physical trauma.

But on this day, he was all smiles.

“It looks so much bigger,” Lopez said.

Local businesses chipped in as well. HEB provided an entire pantry’s worth of food. A refrigerator and washer/dryer combo are also already installed. But the biggest gift – the house - came from Silver Leaf homes.

“To see them walk in and have big smiles on their face made this a really special day and just confirmed our involvement in this that it’s just a blessing to be involved,” said Drew Wegman, owner of Silver Leaf Homes.

More people just showed up than homebuilders and family. Representatives from the City of Odessa, the Odessa Police Department, and Odessa Fire Rescue all attended.

It’s a support system that reinforces Lopez’s love for West Texas.

“It means that there’s a lot of good hearts and a lot of good souls out there,” Lopez said. “And that’s what this community shows consistently since we’ve been doing this is they show up regardless of work, shift, hardships, difficulties, long hours. It’s amazing what they do day-in and day-out.”

Now, the hard part begins: deciding who gets what bedroom.

“Yeah,” Lopez laughed. “It’s still in the works.”

