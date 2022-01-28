Advertisement

More franchises in Midland

Claudia Lardizabal is a franchise consultant and she said Midland has experienced a 38 percent...
Claudia Lardizabal is a franchise consultant and she said Midland has experienced a 38 percent population growth from 2010 to now. As a result, the need for franchises has increased.(Claudia Lardizabal is a franchise consultant and she said Midland has experienced a 38 percent population growth from 2010 to now. As a result, the need for franchises has increased.)
By Hannah Burbank
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Claudia Lardizabal is a franchise consultant and she said Midland has experienced a 38 percent population growth from 2010 to now. As a result, the need for franchises has increased.

“More people are coming into Midland and with that a lot of franchises are finding the opportunity to come into cities like Midland that are experiencing growth because now you have to provide services for the people living within your community,” said Claudia Lardizabal, a franchise consultant for FranNet.

Lardizabal said with the last couple of years people experienced a lot of uncertainty about their jobs. People began looking for franchises that regardless of what the economy is doing their business will continue to thrive.

“A lot of those types of businesses are not necessarily the sexiest of businesses, however, they are businesses that are essential. Things like residential cleaning, commercial cleaning, automotive, anything to do with senior care,” Lardizabal said.

Lardizabal said what may have started as a side hustle for some can quickly become a main source of revenue. She said owning a franchise allows people to create opportunities for themselves as a business owner.

“Maybe they were downsized in 2020 and really haven’t found their place yet and so they’re thinking, I’m not going to find my place I’m going to create my place so they went into small business,” Lardizabal said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: Driver found to be intoxicated in Ector County crash, charged with intoxication manslaughter
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY
CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Slick roads possible overnight along with freezing fog
Video of the accident on Andrews highway
Fatal Accident at Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive
The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.
UPDATE: DPS releases name of victim in fatal accident on Highway 302
James Iannazzo, 48, has been charged after police say he yelled and threw things at the...
Conn. man charged after racist comment, tirade at smoothie shop, police say

Latest News

Running 100 miles in 30 hours…that’s what one Midland man is doing to raise money for a good...
Midland man running 100 miles in 30 hours for Alzheimer’s
Missouri had strongest earthquake in 30 years last November
Earthquake reported in Ector County
Water shows extremely high sodium and chloride levels, no hydrocarbons.
RRC reports heavy contamination at Crane County blowout, source of water pressure still unknown
RRC UPDATE