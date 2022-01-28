More franchises in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Claudia Lardizabal is a franchise consultant and she said Midland has experienced a 38 percent population growth from 2010 to now. As a result, the need for franchises has increased.

“More people are coming into Midland and with that a lot of franchises are finding the opportunity to come into cities like Midland that are experiencing growth because now you have to provide services for the people living within your community,” said Claudia Lardizabal, a franchise consultant for FranNet.

Lardizabal said with the last couple of years people experienced a lot of uncertainty about their jobs. People began looking for franchises that regardless of what the economy is doing their business will continue to thrive.

“A lot of those types of businesses are not necessarily the sexiest of businesses, however, they are businesses that are essential. Things like residential cleaning, commercial cleaning, automotive, anything to do with senior care,” Lardizabal said.

Lardizabal said what may have started as a side hustle for some can quickly become a main source of revenue. She said owning a franchise allows people to create opportunities for themselves as a business owner.

“Maybe they were downsized in 2020 and really haven’t found their place yet and so they’re thinking, I’m not going to find my place I’m going to create my place so they went into small business,” Lardizabal said.

