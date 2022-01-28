Midland man running 100 miles in 30 hours for Alzheimer’s

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Running 100 miles in 30 hours…that’s what one Midland man is doing to raise money for a good cause.

Abraham Bejill has a passion for running and giving back to his community.

That’s why his partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association of West Texas just makes sense.

Three years ago, Abraham Bejil started running with the Midland Run Crew.

It didn’t take long for Bejil to fall in love with ultra running which is any race longer than 30 miles.

Now he’s using his passion to give back to the Alzheimer’s Association of West Texas.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s…400,000 of those cases are right here in Texas.

For Bejil it’s personal.

Not only is he running to raise money and awareness, but he’s dedicated this race to three friends who’ve been impacted by the disease.

As of right now, $3,800 have been raised towards the goal of $6,000.

The race is next Saturday and Sunday (February 5th and 6th).

Bejil is hoping to meet the goal by then.

You can donate to the Alzheimer’s Association and support Bejil here.

