Advertisement

Midland man running 100 miles in 30 hours for Alzheimer’s

Running 100 miles in 30 hours…that’s what one Midland man is doing to raise money for a good cause.
Running 100 miles in 30 hours…that’s what one Midland man is doing to raise money for a good...
Running 100 miles in 30 hours…that’s what one Midland man is doing to raise money for a good cause.(Abraham Bejil)
By Kate Porter
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Running 100 miles in 30 hours…that’s what one Midland man is doing to raise money for a good cause.

Abraham Bejill has a passion for running and giving back to his community.

That’s why his partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association of West Texas just makes sense.

Three years ago, Abraham Bejil started running with the Midland Run Crew.

It didn’t take long for Bejil to fall in love with ultra running which is any race longer than 30 miles.

Now he’s using his passion to give back to the Alzheimer’s Association of West Texas.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s…400,000 of those cases are right here in Texas.

For Bejil it’s personal.

Not only is he running to raise money and awareness, but he’s dedicated this race to three friends who’ve been impacted by the disease.

As of right now, $3,800 have been raised towards the goal of $6,000.

The race is next Saturday and Sunday (February 5th and 6th).

Bejil is hoping to meet the goal by then.

You can donate to the Alzheimer’s Association and support Bejil here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: Driver found to be intoxicated in Ector County crash, charged with intoxication manslaughter
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY
CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Slick roads possible overnight along with freezing fog
Video of the accident on Andrews highway
Fatal Accident at Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive
The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.
UPDATE: DPS releases name of victim in fatal accident on Highway 302
James Iannazzo, 48, has been charged after police say he yelled and threw things at the...
Conn. man charged after racist comment, tirade at smoothie shop, police say

Latest News

Claudia Lardizabal is a franchise consultant and she said Midland has experienced a 38 percent...
More franchises in Midland
Missouri had strongest earthquake in 30 years last November
Earthquake reported in Ector County
Water shows extremely high sodium and chloride levels, no hydrocarbons.
RRC reports heavy contamination at Crane County blowout, source of water pressure still unknown
RRC UPDATE