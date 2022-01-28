Midland AirPark staying at current location

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland City Council has been in the process of deciding the fate of the Midland AirPark located in center of North Midland. They have now made a decision.

The council recently decided that it will stay in its current location at 901 Veterans Airpark Lane.

Councilwoman Lori Blong gave a statement to CBS7.

“Over the past year, the Midland City Council and our City staff have undertaken an important process of due diligence regarding the potential of moving Midland Airpark out of the center of North Midland,” Blong said. We have gathered the information, listened to our constituents, worked with FAA officials and asked many questions to determine whether or not moving Midland Airpark is in the best interest of our community. Ultimately, once all that due diligence was completed, we arrived at a clear answer: it is too expensive and the cost/benefit analysis of the move does not justify the significant financial burden the project would place on taxpayers in our community. We have many other exciting opportunities and priorities in Midland right now. We will not be pursuing moving Midland Airpark and I, for one, am thankful that we did our due diligence and arrived at a prudent conclusion.”

