Crane Middle School, without heat since Christmas, receives new heaters

Crane Middle School
Crane Middle School(CBS7 News)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - It’s been cold in West Texas the past few weeks, but imagine how cold you’d be if you had no heat... since Christmas.

That’s what students at Crane Middle School have been dealing with for nearly a month.

Students and parents told CBS7 that classrooms were each given one space heater per room, but those heaters weren’t large enough to keep students and teachers warm.

Rooms were cold enough that one family told CBS7 they asked the school if children could learn from home.

CBS7 reached out to Crane ISD, which says they’ve purchased new heating units, but they were delayed due to supply chain issues.

CISD added that 11 of the 19 heating units were delivered and installed today.

With winter weather likely to stick around for at least another month, we’ll continue following this story as it develops.

