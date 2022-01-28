Advertisement

Crane ISD replaces heaters in schools

Crane Middle School
Crane Middle School(CBS7 News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After Crane schools had been out of heat for weeks, Thursday Crane ISD confirmed with cbs7 that new heating units arrived at the school.

According to the district, the purchase for the new heating units was approved by the Crane ISD board of trustees on Jan. 18, but the delivery was delayed due to supply chain issues.

Crane ISD tells cbs7 news that 11 out of 19 units were delivered and installed today, adding that the coldest areas of the school were prioritized first.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: Driver found to be intoxicated in Ector County crash, charged with intoxication manslaughter
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY
CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Slick roads possible overnight along with freezing fog
Aaron Shipman Mugshot
Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault
Video of the accident on Andrews highway
Fatal Accident at Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive
James Iannazzo, 48, has been charged after police say he yelled and threw things at the...
Conn. man charged after racist comment, tirade at smoothie shop, police say

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in...
Governor Abbott appears at Border Security briefing In Weslaco
surveillance photo of suspects
Odessa Police looking for help in criminal mischief case
Mug shot of Patrick Ramierez
Big Spring Police arrest man on drug charges
SAT test book
SAT going virtual for 2024 Midland High School students