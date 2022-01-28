Crane ISD replaces heaters in schools

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After Crane schools had been out of heat for weeks, Thursday Crane ISD confirmed with cbs7 that new heating units arrived at the school.

According to the district, the purchase for the new heating units was approved by the Crane ISD board of trustees on Jan. 18, but the delivery was delayed due to supply chain issues.

Crane ISD tells cbs7 news that 11 out of 19 units were delivered and installed today, adding that the coldest areas of the school were prioritized first.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.