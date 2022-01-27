Advertisement

Winkler County Sheriff’s Office reports fatal accident on Highway 302

The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.
The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.
The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal accident was reported this morning at 7:40 AM by the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 302.

A man was declared dead after authorities extracted him from the vehicle.

He has not been identified at this time.

The highway is expected to stay close for 4-5 hours as they work to clear the roadway.

Winkler County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: Driver found to be intoxicated in Ector County crash, charged with intoxication manslaughter
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY
CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Slick roads possible overnight along with freezing fog
Aaron Shipman Mugshot
Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault
Video of the accident on Andrews highway
Fatal Accident at Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive
James Iannazzo, 48, has been charged after police say he yelled and threw things at the...
Conn. man charged after racist comment, tirade at smoothie shop, police say

Latest News

Ryder Booth- Keynote Speaker
Midland Chamber of commerce hosts State of Oil and Gas Luncheon
Ohm Connect Energy providing service in the Permain Basin
Ohm Connect Energy providing service in the Permain Basin
Omh Connect Energy providing service in the Permain Basin
Omh Connect Energy providing service in the Permain Basin
Firefighting students at Midland College
Midland College opens Firefighter training facility