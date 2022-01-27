Winkler County Sheriff’s Office reports fatal accident on Highway 302
The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal accident was reported this morning at 7:40 AM by the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 302.
A man was declared dead after authorities extracted him from the vehicle.
He has not been identified at this time.
The highway is expected to stay close for 4-5 hours as they work to clear the roadway.
Winkler County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to find an alternate route.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.