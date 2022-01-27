Winkler County Sheriff’s Office reports fatal accident on Highway 302

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal accident was reported this morning at 7:40 AM by the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 302.

A man was declared dead after authorities extracted him from the vehicle.

He has not been identified at this time.

The highway is expected to stay close for 4-5 hours as they work to clear the roadway.

Winkler County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to find an alternate route.

