SAT going virtual for 2024 Midland High School students

SAT test book
SAT test book(CBS7 News)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This week, the College Board announced the pencil and paper version of the SAT is going away.

CBS7′s Stephanie Douglas spoke with students at Midland High School that welcome this change.

Nathan Ivy, an MHS senior says these student have been doing everything online so they will be used to it.

“We’re used to doing everything online,” Ivy said.” I mean it’s not more of like taking everything out of proportion of what we usually done.

Come 2024, the SAT will go virtual and will be shorter as well as allow a calculator on the math section and will no longer offer subjects tests or essays.

“It’s going to help ease a lot of nerves for students,” Ivy said. “Because not only is the essay part one of a longer portion of the test but it’s that part that we really put a lot of our thought into.”

According to the College Board, the transition comes after a study back in November found 80% of U.S. and international students found the test less stressful when administered online and 100% of educators reported having a positive experience.

MISD Executive Director of Learning, Jeff Horner, Leading and Innovation says the online version will be more helpful and eliminate human error>

“Most of our students are very familiar with online testing at this point,” Horner said. “We know that they are comfortable with technology so the ones that are not comfortable with it are usually the ones that not ever had to go through that process but our kids are very used to it.

The exam will still need a proctor to be present at a school or testing site where the exam will be admistered.

