Advertisement

Odessa Police looking for help in criminal mischief case

surveillance photo of suspects
surveillance photo of suspects(Odessa Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On Dec.20, 2021, OPD was called to 4101 East 42nd Street (Music City Mall parking lot) in reference to criminal mischief.

An investigation found that two unknown men slashed all 4 tires on a red Chevrolet pickup, which was parked in the mall parking lot. The 2 suspects then fled the scene in a tan Nissan Altima.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown in the surveillance photo is encouraged to contact Cpl. J. Beatty at 432-335-3333.  

If you wish to remain anonymous and seek a reward, you must contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0021081.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: Driver found to be intoxicated in Ector County crash, charged with intoxication manslaughter
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY
CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Slick roads possible overnight along with freezing fog
Aaron Shipman Mugshot
Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault
Video of the accident on Andrews highway
Fatal Accident at Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive
James Iannazzo, 48, has been charged after police say he yelled and threw things at the...
Conn. man charged after racist comment, tirade at smoothie shop, police say

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in...
Governor Abbott appears at Border Security briefing In Weslaco
Crane Middle School
Crane ISD replaces heaters in schools
Mug shot of Patrick Ramierez
Big Spring Police arrest man on drug charges
SAT test book
SAT going virtual for 2024 Midland High School students