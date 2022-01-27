Odessa Police looking for help in criminal mischief case

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On Dec.20, 2021, OPD was called to 4101 East 42nd Street (Music City Mall parking lot) in reference to criminal mischief.

An investigation found that two unknown men slashed all 4 tires on a red Chevrolet pickup, which was parked in the mall parking lot. The 2 suspects then fled the scene in a tan Nissan Altima.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown in the surveillance photo is encouraged to contact Cpl. J. Beatty at 432-335-3333.

If you wish to remain anonymous and seek a reward, you must contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0021081.

