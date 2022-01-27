Advertisement

Midland man arrested after stalking estranged wife with Apple AirTag

Midland man arrested after stalking estranged wife with Apple AirTag
Midland man arrested after stalking estranged wife with Apple AirTag(CBS7 News)
By Kate Porter
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man was arrested Monday for stalking his estranged wife using an Apple AirTag.

According to an affidavit, Ray Valverde Jr. was arrested on Monday after following his soon-to-be ex-wife through Midland.

AirTags were designed by Apple to help find items like keys or wallets.

Midland Police say Valverde admitted to tracking her vehicle with an Apple AirTag. According to court documents, the woman contacted MPD to inform an officer that she was on her way to the station and Valverde was following her.

She told officers that between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24 she had received 40 calls from Valverde.

The victim told police that she found an Apple Airtag on her Tahoe in December.

The affidavit says Valverde admitted to placing the tracking device inside her vehicle and stalking her for several months.

The Midland Police Department says if you’re in a situation like this it’s important to inform them so they are able to intervene.

MPD says stalking like this is a crime of passion and usually involves two people who have been in a romantic relationship.

Valverde was released from jail on Wednesday on a $10,000 bond

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: Driver found to be intoxicated in Ector County crash, charged with intoxication manslaughter
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY
CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Slick roads possible overnight along with freezing fog
Aaron Shipman Mugshot
Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault
Video of the accident on Andrews highway
Fatal Accident at Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive
James Iannazzo, 48, has been charged after police say he yelled and threw things at the...
Conn. man charged after racist comment, tirade at smoothie shop, police say

Latest News

surveillance photo of suspects
Odessa Police looking for help in criminal mischief case
Mug shot of Patrick Ramierez
Big Spring Police arrest man on drug charges
SAT test book
SAT going virtual for 2024 Midland High School students
The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.
Winkler County Sheriff’s Office reports fatal accident on Highway 302