Midland Chamber of commerce hosts State of Oil and Gas Luncheon

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Chamber of Commerce hosted a State of Oil and Gas Luncheon today.

Industry experts there were confident in the future of the industry and are keeping a careful eye on things to come.

Ryder Booth, Vice President of Chevron was a keynote speaker.

The Permian Basin produces 60 % of the United States crude oil.

Booth did note that the oil produced in the Permian Basin leaves on of the lowest carbon footprints in the world.

While he was optimistic about the future, Booth said continued success will come if oil and gas producers focus on smart production and low carbon emissions.

