Big Spring Police arrest man on drug charges

Mug shot of Patrick Ramierez
Mug shot of Patrick Ramierez(Big Spring Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -On Jan.26, 2022, narcotic officers with the Big Spring Police Department arrested Patrick Aaron Ramirez in front of his residence located in the 1600 block of Stadium. Narcotic Investigators were aware that Ramirez currently had felony bondsman off bond arrest warrants that originated from previous narcotic investigations.

When narcotic Investigators saw Ramirez, Ramirez attempted to tamper with physical evidence by throwing a marijuana cigarette near the front door of the residence. When narcotic Investigators took the marijuana cigarette, investigators could smell a strong odor of marijuana from within the residence. The Narcotic Division obtained and executed a search warrant at Ramirez’s residence.

Upon executing the search warrant, investigators found within Ramirez’s residence around 69 pounds of Marijuana, approximately 7.07 grams of Psychodelic Mushrooms, approximately 1 gram of THC, 1 firearm stolen out of Howard County, 1 firearm not reported stolen, and over $107,000.

Ramirez is currently charged with the felony arrest warrants; however, other felony charges are pending. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

