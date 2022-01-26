Midland Memorial Hospital announces CMS vaccine mandate deadline for staff

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -In less than 30 days Midland Memorial Hospital officials say its staff must receive their first shot of a two-dose vaccine to comply with the CMS federal mandate.

This comes after Texas’ injunction on the mandate for healthcare workers was dismissed by a federal court.

Two key dates hospital officials say staff must follow is February 14th to have the first dose or a one-dose vaccine, then the second dose by March 14th.

However, the federal mandate does allow medical and religious exemptions.

“I think we have approved over 200 at this point, religious exemptions it’s much broader than the medical exemptions,” said Stephen Bowerman, Midland Memorial Hospital Vice President.

Refusal from the hospital to comply could cut every source of payment to the hospital and loss of accreditation.

And if staff refuse the vaccine shot or provide an exemption by the deadline, they can risk up to a 30 suspension without pay.

“With 230 patients in the hospital today, 96 Covid patients in the hospital we need all the staff that we can get,” said Bowerman. “So we are very concerned about losing staff and that’s why we’re trying to work with our workforce to allow them to qualify for the exemptions medical or religious if that’s what it is.”

The hospital says it’s waiting on around 200 or more employees to submit an exemption or get the vaccine shot.

The hospital says it’s hopeful of getting that number lower.

