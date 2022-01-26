Midland College opens Firefighter training facility

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday, Midland College opened its new Firefighter training facility.

Abell Hanger Foundation has donated $250,000 to this new facility.

Mark Palmer Executive Director of Abell-Hanger Foundation talked about the importance of training the next generation of firefighters.

“We are proud to be such an impactful partner in this program and its new modern facilities because we believe it fulfills an important need to keep our community safe,” Palmer said. “It is imperative we train the next generation of firefighters. There is no better way to do that than by training them right in our backyard where they have grown up and plan to dedicate their careers.”

This facility will be used for Midland College’s partnership with Midland ISD in their dual credit program.

Midland College will provide students with hands-on skills training at Harris Field, which is operated by the City of Midland. Midland College also oversees student completion of state certification and licensure exams and provides access to student and academic support services, modular classrooms at Harris Field, and training equipment. In the dual credit program, the school districts recruit students, award secondary level course credit and provide academic support services. The City of Midland Fire Department provides access to Harris Field training facilities and instructors to support the hands-on components of the training programs.

The dual credit Fire Protection program is open to 47 students annually. It is already underway with 11 dual credit students who have been training since August—7 from MISD and 4 from GISD. In addition, 9 students from MC’s traditional Fire Science Technology program are utilizing the facilities at Harris Field, as well as 24 Midland College paramedic students.

Midland Fire Chief Charles Blumenauer said that the program and new facility will benefit graduates in the job market.

“The job market for firefighters is different than traditional job seekers,” Blumenauer said. “If a student knows in high school where they want to apply to be a firefighter, they should find schools that support that area and those departments’ requirements. This program is unique because the City of Midland Fire Department supports the hands-on learning portion and students can fit into employment after the program. I’m a proud MC graduate, and I am really excited about what this program means for our community.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.