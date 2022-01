ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A crash early Monday morning 9 miles southeast of Pecos has left one man dead.

William Greer of San Angelo was traveling east on FM 1450 when he veered off the roadway swerving right and left. He then struck a fence and rolled. He was ejected from the vehicle.

Greer was 52 years old.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.