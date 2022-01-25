Advertisement

U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a group sail during the Rim of the Pacific exercise off the coast of Hawaii, July 26, 2018.(Source: Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) - The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors.

The pilot ejected during the “landing mishap on deck” of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.

The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is in stable condition.

Seven sailors were injured, and three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines. They were all reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Jose Porras
Update: Midland PD makes arrest in Tuesday night murder
Fatal crash
UPDATE: Driver found to be intoxicated in Ector County crash, charged with intoxication manslaughter
Aaron Shipman Mugshot
Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault
UPDATE: Lockdown at Midland High School lifted
James Iannazzo, 48, has been charged after police say he yelled and threw things at the...
Conn. man charged after racist comment, tirade at smoothie shop, police say

Latest News

Police say six people found dead in a Milwaukee home had apparently been shot and investigators...
Police investigating deaths of 6 in Milwaukee as homicides
In this photo taken during Dec. 27 - Dec. 31, 2021 and provided on Jan. 1, 2022 by the North...
North Korea tested cruise missiles, S. Korean officials say
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College extends win streak with overtime victory
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: #16 Odessa College survives scare from Howard College