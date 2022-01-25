Spectrum of Solutions’ Big Boys’ Toys fundraiser is back

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Mark your calendars for Spectrum of Solutions biggest fundraiser of the year. Big Boys’ Toys has been canceled the last two years because of the pandemic, but it is back for 2022. Big Boys’ Toys is Spectrum of Solutions’ largest annual fundraiser that raises about $350,000 each year for the different programs offered at the non-profit.

“Since we weren’t able to host this event the last two years because of COVID it’s really taken a big hit on our operating budget as it is our biggest means of resources outside of our programs,” said Kayla Minchew the Executive Director of Spectrum of Solutions.

The event includes a car show, open bar, live and silent auctions and live music by country music star Ricky Skaggs. The money from the fundraiser helps support those living in Spectrum of Solutions 15 group homes and therapy programs for children with Autism and developmental disabilities. Minchew said the fundraiser started in 2005 and its been a big part of Spectrum of Solutions identity.

“I think this event is very special, people know Spectrum of Solutions, or formally MARC, they tie Big Boys’ Toys with our name and we are thankful that we have that we want to honor the history of that,” said Minchew.

Minchew said it’s exciting but it’s been challenging planning this year’s fundraiser as people are hesitant to commit because of the previous two years, but Minchew said this year the show will go on.

“We get it, we have canceled for two years and we just want the community to know that we are not canceling the show and we are excited to offer this and we are just looking for some sponsors to come,” Minchew said.

Big Boys’ Toys will be at the Horseshoe Pavilion in Midland on March 26th. You can buy tickets and buy more information here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.