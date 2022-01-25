Advertisement

The Midland County District Attorney is not involved in the prosecution of Clinton Young

Information regarding the Midland County District Attorney’s Office
Clinton Young spoke with CBS7 about his case in 2017.
Clinton Young spoke with CBS7 about his case in 2017.(Lauren Tropea/CBS7)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In light of the recent release of Clinton Young on bail, the Midland County District Attorney’s Office wishes to clarify its involvement in this case:

1. This District Attorney of Midland County did originally prosecute and obtain the conviction of Clinton Young for capital murder.

2. The current District Attorney, Laura Nodolf, voluntarily recused herself from further prosecution in this case in August of 2019 in light of the events she discovered and brought to light.

3. After the voluntary recusal, the State was represented by the District Attorney for the 106th Judicial District, Phillip Mack Furlow.

4. According to Mr. Furlow, his office has now been released from the case, and the Texas Attorney General Prosecutor Assistance Division has been appointed as the prosecuting attorney.

5. The Midland County District Attorney has no involvement going forward with the trial of The State of Texas v. Clinton Young.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Jose Porras
Update: Midland PD makes arrest in Tuesday night murder
Fatal crash
UPDATE: Driver found to be intoxicated in Ector County crash, charged with intoxication manslaughter
Aaron Shipman Mugshot
Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault
UPDATE: Lockdown at Midland High School lifted
James Iannazzo, 48, has been charged after police say he yelled and threw things at the...
Conn. man charged after racist comment, tirade at smoothie shop, police say

Latest News

2.9 magnitude earthquake hits Odessa
Nathan Chen competes in the men's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating...
Chen vs Hanyu the latest in Olympic figure skating rivalries
Judges gavel
Alpine man sentenced to life in prison in sexual abuse case
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College extends win streak with overtime victory