The Midland County District Attorney is not involved in the prosecution of Clinton Young

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In light of the recent release of Clinton Young on bail, the Midland County District Attorney’s Office wishes to clarify its involvement in this case:

1. This District Attorney of Midland County did originally prosecute and obtain the conviction of Clinton Young for capital murder.

2. The current District Attorney, Laura Nodolf, voluntarily recused herself from further prosecution in this case in August of 2019 in light of the events she discovered and brought to light.

3. After the voluntary recusal, the State was represented by the District Attorney for the 106th Judicial District, Phillip Mack Furlow.

4. According to Mr. Furlow, his office has now been released from the case, and the Texas Attorney General Prosecutor Assistance Division has been appointed as the prosecuting attorney.

5. The Midland County District Attorney has no involvement going forward with the trial of The State of Texas v. Clinton Young.

