Midland charity finds ways to serve during the pandemic

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The latest COVID surge has affected pretty much every aspect of life.

Breaking Bread Ministries in Midland is no exception.

Yet, in a way, having to evolve during the pandemic is helping the charity reach more people.

With the omicron variant surging, the charity announced it would move to a “To-go” model last week.

Instead of serving food in its dining area, meals are handed off at the front of the building. That’s tough for a charity that relies heavily on getting out into Midland and interacting with people in need.

But Breaking Bread executive director Trey Atwater noticed it has the opposite effect.

“We went to a to-go menu where we hand everything out on the front as a drive-thru capacity. So, when we do that, we actually serve more people,” Atwater said.

Breaking Bread has been doing so well construction is underway on an annex to expand its counseling services and storage. The charity hopes to create partnerships with other Midland organizations to continue helping those in need.

