MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College women’s basketball team defeated South Plains College 69-61 in overtime on Monday night at the Chaparral Center.

The Lady Chaps have won six games in a row.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

In the men’s game, Midland College lost to South Plains 70-55.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.