BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: #16 Odessa College survives scare from Howard College

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 16th-ranked Odessa College men’s basketball team defeated Howard College 61-57 on Monday night at the OC Sports Center.

Howard led the game 51-50 with five minutes left in the game, before the Wranglers were able to avoid the upset.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

In the women’s game, Odessa College also won, defeating Howard 51-33.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.