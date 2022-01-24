Advertisement

Midland commissioners appoints consultant firm to divide ARPA funds

midland county courthouse
midland county courthouse(none)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Starting immediately, an Austin-based consulting firm, Grantworks, Inc. will be helping the county determine what rules and regulations come with the $34 million dollars American Rescue Plan Act.

“There’s nobody in the county that can have that expertise. Every county in the state of Texas is looking to get some additional help,” Scott Ramsey.

The county says its next step is figuring out what ‘big ticket’ items should be prioritized to best help Midland.

The funding can be used for a variety of things including premium pay to essential workers, broadband access, and investments in sewer and water.

“Water, I mean this is just a god-sent. Here is a big amount of money lets use it to get help get water out to the county residents but that’s also a very expensive project,” said Ramsey.

Commissioner Ramsey says it’s also important to organize a plan first before allocating it so the government won’t penalize for misdistributing the fund.

“We need to identify those people, just don’t go out there and go here’s a check, here’s a check, here’s a check, let’s do it right,” said Ramsey.

So far, Midland Memorial Hospital is the only one to receive any funding. It was granted $2.3 million back in September for premium pay.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Jose Porras
Update: Midland PD makes arrest in Tuesday night murder
Aaron Shipman Mugshot
Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault
UPDATE: Lockdown at Midland High School lifted
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
James Iannazzo, 48, has been charged after police say he yelled and threw things at the...
Conn. man charged after racist comment, tirade at smoothie shop, police say

Latest News

Photo of Special Agent Salas
DPS Announces Passing of Special Agent Anthony Salas
Video of the accident on Andrews highway
Fatal Accident at Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive
Video of the accident on Andrews highway
Midland crash Dawson Garret Gowin
Fatal car crash
Andrews County one-vehicle crash leaves Odessa man dead