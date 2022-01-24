Midland commissioners appoints consultant firm to divide ARPA funds

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Starting immediately, an Austin-based consulting firm, Grantworks, Inc. will be helping the county determine what rules and regulations come with the $34 million dollars American Rescue Plan Act.

“There’s nobody in the county that can have that expertise. Every county in the state of Texas is looking to get some additional help,” Scott Ramsey.

The county says its next step is figuring out what ‘big ticket’ items should be prioritized to best help Midland.

The funding can be used for a variety of things including premium pay to essential workers, broadband access, and investments in sewer and water.

“Water, I mean this is just a god-sent. Here is a big amount of money lets use it to get help get water out to the county residents but that’s also a very expensive project,” said Ramsey.

Commissioner Ramsey says it’s also important to organize a plan first before allocating it so the government won’t penalize for misdistributing the fund.

“We need to identify those people, just don’t go out there and go here’s a check, here’s a check, here’s a check, let’s do it right,” said Ramsey.

So far, Midland Memorial Hospital is the only one to receive any funding. It was granted $2.3 million back in September for premium pay.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.