Fatal Accident at Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A fatal accident occurred on Andrews Highway at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Midland Police Accident Construction Unit responded to the accident.

An investigation found that a driver in a Lincoln SUV going eastbound stopped at a red light when another driver in a Crown Victoria failed to control their speed and read-ended the Lincoln.

The driver of the Crown Victoria, Dawson Gowin, was killed in the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.