DPS Announces Passing of Special Agent Anthony Salas

Photo of Special Agent Salas
Photo of Special Agent Salas(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety announced this morning that one of their special agents, Anthony Salas, died in the line of duty on Friday.

Special Agent Salas was assisting with joint operations with DPS and Border Patrol in Maverick County. During this operation, Special Agent Salas was involved in an accident in Eagle Pass.

Local EMS transported him to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center and later he was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio. He died the next day.

Salas joined the department in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He served as a Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol before being promoted to a Special Agent in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Special Agent Salas was a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team, and he served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the department.

