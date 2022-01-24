Advertisement

Crash in Ector County leaves two dead, one in serious condition

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Department of Public Safety, A crash in Ector County Saturday night has left two women dead.

Mia Hermosillo of Odessa was driving east on FM 3472 when her car was struck head-on by another driver heading west who drifted into the eastbound lane.

That driver, Enrique Enriquez, of Fort Stockton is now in serious condition at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. His passenger, Marie Corralez was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Hermosillo was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

