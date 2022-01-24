Advertisement

Andrews County one-vehicle crash leaves Odessa man dead

fatal crash
fatal crash(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, A semi-truck driver has died in a crash on Friday afternoon.

Aaron Grado was driving west on Highway 115 14 miles northeast of Andrews when debris was thrown up by another vehicle. The debris went through Grado’s windshield and struck him. Grado then started to veer off the roadway where he went through a fence and eventually came to a stop at a culvert.

He was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Jose Porras
Update: Midland PD makes arrest in Tuesday night murder
Aaron Shipman Mugshot
Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault
UPDATE: Lockdown at Midland High School lifted
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Fatal crash
Fatal crash on I-20 leaves one dead

Latest News

Fatal crash
Crash in Ector County leaves two dead, one in serious condition
“Out of many, One”: Portraits of America's immigrants is an collection of oil paintings and...
The Museum of the Southwest is featuring a new exhibition that spotlights the journey of America’s immigrants
Midland County Library
Midland County Centennial Library is hosting a Dinosaur exhibit
Senate Bill 792 sets new requirements for disabled veterans to obtain access to a disabled...
A Texas law is adding new license plate and placard requirements for disabled veterans