Andrews County one-vehicle crash leaves Odessa man dead

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, A semi-truck driver has died in a crash on Friday afternoon.

Aaron Grado was driving west on Highway 115 14 miles northeast of Andrews when debris was thrown up by another vehicle. The debris went through Grado’s windshield and struck him. Grado then started to veer off the roadway where he went through a fence and eventually came to a stop at a culvert.

He was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

