Midland County Centennial Library is hosting a Dinosaur exhibit

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Centennial Library is hosting a ‘Dinosaur Revolution Exhibit’.

The event is intended for children ages 5 and up and they can have the opportunity to rock climb, zipline, and learn fun facts about dinosaurs as they walk throughout the maze.

The exhibit is free to the public and is open from Monday through Saturday.

An employee from the Midland County Library tells us that he is excited to see the community come together.

“It’s exciting because we’ve had a pretty slow holiday season, so to kind of kick back into gear and bring children and their families in here to talk to, explore dinosaurs in three different time periods with investigative activities. We’re excited to have some noise back in here and to have a lot of the traffic,” said Matthew Glaser, the Head of Electronic Resources, Midland County Library.

The exhibit will be running from now until May 6th.

