Advertisement

McDonald’s worker shot over French fry discount, Mo. police say

Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she...
Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she allegedly shot a McDonald's employee in Cool Valley, Missouri.(Source: St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office via KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri woman is accused of shooting a McDonald’s employee after an argument regarding a discount on French fries.

Court documents state 30-year-old Terika Clay argued with the McDonald’s employee working at the drive-thru Wednesday afternoon about a discount on French fries. The argument continued when the employee went outside for a smoke break, KMOV reports.

Clay then allegedly hit the employee in the head with a gun and shot them.

The incident that happened just before 1 p.m. at 1790 Florissant Road in Cool Valley, Missouri, was captured on video, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Clay was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Her cash-only bond was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Jose Porras
Update: Midland PD makes arrest in Tuesday night murder
UPDATE: Lockdown at Midland High School lifted
Aaron Shipman Mugshot
Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
The Odessa Animal Control Shelter will have a new $8.3 million facility
Safe Outdoor Dogs Act to become law Tuesday

Latest News

The NYPD officer fatally shot in Harlem shooting was identified as 22-year-old Jason Rivera....
Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help ‘chaotic city’
Midland County Library
Midland County Centennial Library is hosting a Dinosaur exhibit
Senate Bill 792 sets new requirements for disabled veterans to obtain access to a disabled...
A Texas law is adding new license plate and placard requirements for disabled veterans
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash