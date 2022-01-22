Midland County beefing up security measures adding video surveillance cameras ahead of election season

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As a result of a new Texas election law passed by Republicans in August, Midland County and other election offices across the state are beefing up their security measures by adding video surveillance cameras to be used whenever paper ballots are being counted.

“We have had four new surveillance cameras installed for security. One will be in her ballot room, in our early Ballot voting board, in our central account, and in our DS-450 station,” said Carolyn Graves, Midland County Elections Administrator.

Graves says the new state law comes at the county’s expense.

During the ballot counting process, the public will have access to monitor the surveillance footage in real-time online.

“I want the voters to feel comfortable, that’s the main thing,” said Graves.

The rule also requires anyone requesting a mail-in ballot, to be present to request your own.

No extra copies will be allowed to obtain and everything must be filled out including adding your driver’s license and social society number to the ballot.

The deadline to register to vote is January 31st.

The Midland County Elections office says it’s anticipating a turnout of 40,000 or more voters for an early election season that starts February 14th and runs through the 25th.

