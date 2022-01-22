Advertisement

Memorial for Labor Day mass shooting in Odessa being taken down for construction

A cross with the name of 30-year-old Kameron Kartless Brown was erected in Odessa as a memorial...
A cross with the name of 30-year-old Kameron Kartless Brown was erected in Odessa as a memorial to the seven people who were shot and killed in an Aug. 31 mass shooting. Brown was a U.S. Army veteran who was killed in his vehicle during the shooting spree.(Source: Shane Battis, KOSA-TV)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A memorial for Kameron Brown, a victim of the Labor Day mass shooting in 2019 has been taken down.

The items that have been left will be returned to Brown’s mother.

The city of Odessa says a large portion of land at the intersection of North Grandview and Yukon Road was bought by a developer and construction would have disturbed the memorial.

The city also gave an update on the memorial to honor all the victims of the shooting and the first responders who helped that day. It is currently under design and construction will begin soon on the campus of UTPB.

