High School Basketball Scores - Jan. 21

West Texas Basketball Scores
West Texas Basketball Scores(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Permian Basin high school basketball scores for Friday January 21.

BOYS

Odessa 54, San Angelo Central 52

Frenship 62, Permian 50

Abilene 56, Midland Legacy 55

Midland Christian 61, Argyle Liberty Christian 49

Pecos 60, Fort Stockton 52

Greenwood 49, Seminole 46 (OT)

Andrews 49, Monahans 45

GIRLS

San Angelo Central 41, Odessa 29

Fort Stockton 62, Pecos 41

Seminole 74, Greenwood 48

Monahans 38, Andrews 24

