High School Basketball Scores - Jan. 21
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Permian Basin high school basketball scores for Friday January 21.
BOYS
Odessa 54, San Angelo Central 52
Frenship 62, Permian 50
Abilene 56, Midland Legacy 55
Midland Christian 61, Argyle Liberty Christian 49
Pecos 60, Fort Stockton 52
Greenwood 49, Seminole 46 (OT)
Andrews 49, Monahans 45
GIRLS
San Angelo Central 41, Odessa 29
Fort Stockton 62, Pecos 41
Seminole 74, Greenwood 48
Monahans 38, Andrews 24
