Fatal accidents down in Permian Basin

Picture of cars on 191 highway
Picture of cars on 191 highway(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has released its study of road safety trends in the Midland Odessa urban area covering the period 2019-2021.

During the three-year period, the MPO study found a 23.25 percent reduction in fatalities and a reduction in crashes affecting vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians by 30.66 percent.

Policy Board Chair, Debi Hays, Ector County Judge said that projects done by the MPO have contributed to the decline.

“The MPO Board has been very instrumental in moving the priority of various projects which has decreased the fatality rate in the Permian Basin,” Hays said. “Our mission will continue to be saving the lives of others today and always. I am proud of the work we have accomplished while serving as the MPO Chair.”

Vice-chair Jack Ladd, jr. commented that this decrease comes at a time where most of the country is seeing increases

On-going work includes an Outer Loop study, a resiliency plan, and a bicycle/pedestrian corridor facility connecting the two cities. For further information go to www.permianbasinmpo.com.

