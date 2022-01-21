Project on I-20 to see major traffic change

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The project rebuilding the Interstate 20 interchange at Midkiff Road in Midland will see major traffic change the week of Jan. 24.

Starting Jan. 24, all four I-20 entrance and exit ramps adjacent to Midkiff Road will be closed to allow the contractor to start building main lane detours needed before demolition of the existing overpass. Westbound ramps will be affected starting Tuesday, Jan 25. Eastbound ramp closures will start Thursday, Jan 27. These ramps will remain closed for several months.

Drivers will need to plan for alternate routes.

During this time there also will be night-time main lane closures: The outside main lanes in both directions will be temporarily closed to place concrete barriers.

In the interest of safety, motorists are reminded that patience and obeying speed limits are important when driving in this construction zone.

The Midkiff project is adjacent to a project that is building a new intersection at I-20 and County Road 1250. The two projects will effectively have a combined construction work zone stretching from FM 1788 to 0.25 miles east of Midkiff Road. During construction, speed limits are reduced on both projects.

The Midkiff Road project is scheduled to be completed in the winter of 2023.

