President George W. Bush’s artwork on display in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -President George W. Bush’s “Out of Many, One: Portraits of American immigrants” art exhibit is in the Permian Basin at the Musem of the Southwest.

The theme of this Exhibit is what immigration and immigrants bring to America.

The Exhibit features 43 portraits painted by George W. Bush

The Executive Director of the Museum of the Southwest Lori Wesley says Bush is trying to bring awareness to the broken immigration system.

“The main focus of this besides the amazing art is to start that conversation our immigration is broken, we need to fix it and it’s not a political issue, it’s an American issue,” Wesley said.

The opening reception is Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

And on Sunday the Exhibit is open to the public from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

