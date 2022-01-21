Midland man indicted for possession of fentanyl and meth

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) -A federal grand jury in Pecos returned an indictment last week charging a Midland man with allegedly possessing illegal drugs and a firearm.

According to court documents, Edgar Parra is charged by federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine; three counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; one count of possessing a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and one count of being a felon in possession.

Parra is scheduled for his initial court appearance on January 27, 2022 before U.S. Magistrate Judge David B. Fannin of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison on the conspiracy to possess and possession of fentanyl charges; up to 20 years in prison for the possession of methamphetamine charges; an additional five years in prison on the possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime charge; and up to 10 years in prison for the felon in possession charge. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.